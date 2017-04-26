Namibia: Battle Against Bucket Toilets Rages On

ELIMINATING the bucket toilet system, which President Hage Geingob has described as demeaning, remains a challenge for government, urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa admitted at a workshop yesterday.

While opening the ministry's strategic planning workshop in Windhoek yesterday, Shaningwa called on her subordinates yet again to ensure that it is eliminated by the end of this year as per the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

She said government has committed to eliminating the "inhumane and unhygienic" bucket toilet system, which remains prevalent in most communities.

Echoing a figure mentioned by President Geingob during his state of the nation speech two weeks ago, Shaningwa said 2 367 households are still using the bucket toilet system, especially in urban and peri-urban areas.

"Noting that the problem is very large in scope and also given the limited financial resources and capacity, we have decided to give attention first to households that are situated in areas where main sewer reticulation networks exist.

The intervention will thus be to construct proper flush toilets, and/or to connect them to the main sewer line," Shaningwa stated.

However, due to budgetary constraints, only 780 households in the Hardap and //Karas regions have been selected for the elimination of the bucket toilets, and construction has already began.

She also urged the governors of these two regions to ensure that the work is speedily done.

"I would like to make use of this opportunity to call on other partners in government to join forces with us, financially and otherwise, so that we can achieve the goal set in the Harambee Prosperity Plan," she noted.

Last month, The Namibian carried a report conveying the worries of various constituency councillors who complained about sanitation in their regions.

Mariental urban constituency councillor Nico Mungenga said the issue of poor sanitation would be addressed if people were provided with decent housing.

The fifth National Development Plan (NDP5), which is yet to be launched, states that despite government efforts to improve sanitation in marginalised areas through the construction of dry pit latrines, delivery has been extremely slow, with only 3 855 sanitation facilities constructed across all regions, excluding Khomas, since 2012.

NDP5 aims to reduce the high rate of open or outside defecation from 71,5% to 60% by 2020, while HPP aims to see 50 000 pit latrines constructed.