26 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Arrested for 12-Year-Old Boy's Death in Coligny

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy in Coligny, which was apparently the reason for violent protests in the area, the North West premier said on Wednesday.

"The community of Coligny has since the killing of the child been agitated as they believe the incident is racist," Premier Supra Mahumapelo said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 the two, aged 26 and 33, were charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Residents claimed a farmer assaulted the boy after finding him in his maize field on Friday, City Press reported on Tuesday.

Mahumapelo called for calm in the Ditsobotla local municipality and assured residents that law and order would be maintained.

His statement was issued after shops were looted, and three houses, trucks and a tractor, and an armoured police vehicle were set alight in Coligny and Lichtenburg since protests started.

In Lichtenburg on Friday, a truck carrying 38 000 chicks was set alight.

Task team set up

Mahumapelo said he had set up a task team to attend to the situation in the municipality. It was being led by education MEC Sello Lehari, the leader of government business in the province.

Police said Coligny, Lichtenburg and Itsoseng were relatively calm on Wednesday morning.

"It is still quiet. We are still maintaining presence at the affected places," Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said.

People earlier broke into a building belonging to irrigation equipment supplier Agrico, in Lichtenburg, between 19:30 and 20:00 on Tuesday. He said they took four tyres out of the building and set them alight.

Police and the fire brigade were called and the building was not damaged.

Mahumapelo asked protesters to give government officials an opportunity to get to the bottom of their concerns. He urged protesters to refrain from violent and criminal activity which could "hinder growth and development".

Source: News24

