26 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sacca to Challenge SAA Interdict Application

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: South African Airways Granted Court Interdict to Stop Crew Members Strike

The SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) is challenging South African Airways' (SAA) application to interdict its members from striking.

The SAA applied to the Johannesburg Labour Court to have its striking cabin crew staff return to work immediately.

SAA's affidavit said that the strike was unprotected and it requested that an order be granted by the court to restrain employees from participating in the strike.

The application also requests that an order be made for Sacca to restrain from encouraging and promoting participation in the strike.

Sacca however asked the court for a delay to file its own court papers to challenge the SAA application.

The union was granted until 13:00 to file papers before the matter is heard.

Passengers booked to travel with SAA are being advised that the airline's cabin crew are currently on strike and picketing outside the SAA offices at OR Tambo International Airport, Traveller24 reported.

The airline received a notification of intent to strike on Tuesday.

While negotiations are underway regarding meal allowances for cabin crew, the airline stated on Tuesday it was "doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters". It is also putting procedures in place "to support any service disruptions".

Source: News24

More on This

South African Airways Ready for Service Disruptions

South African Airways (SAA) says preparations are underway to support service disruptions as the South African Cabin… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.