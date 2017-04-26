The SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) is challenging South African Airways' (SAA) application to interdict its members from striking.

The SAA applied to the Johannesburg Labour Court to have its striking cabin crew staff return to work immediately.

SAA's affidavit said that the strike was unprotected and it requested that an order be granted by the court to restrain employees from participating in the strike.

The application also requests that an order be made for Sacca to restrain from encouraging and promoting participation in the strike.

Sacca however asked the court for a delay to file its own court papers to challenge the SAA application.

The union was granted until 13:00 to file papers before the matter is heard.

Passengers booked to travel with SAA are being advised that the airline's cabin crew are currently on strike and picketing outside the SAA offices at OR Tambo International Airport, Traveller24 reported.

The airline received a notification of intent to strike on Tuesday.

While negotiations are underway regarding meal allowances for cabin crew, the airline stated on Tuesday it was "doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters". It is also putting procedures in place "to support any service disruptions".

Source: News24