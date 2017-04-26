Pretoria — South African Airways (SAA) says preparations are underway to support service disruptions as the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has started its strike.

SACCA is one of the labour unions representing cabin crew members on SAA.

In a statement on Tuesday, SAA advised its customers and stakeholders that the airline had been served with a notice of intention to embark on industrial action by SACCA. The union is demanding a $170 (about R2 200) a day meal allowance when travelling overseas. Currently, crew members are given $131 (about R1 711), which the union says hasn't increased in the last six years.

"The airline is doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters that are currently under discussion. Negotiations are ongoing and the company remains optimistic that the strike action could be averted.

"Preparations are underway to support any service disruptions," said the national carrier.

SAA said the unintended impacts of the service disruption may result in an adverse effect on the operations schedule.

The airline encouraged customers to visit its website www.flysaa.com for regular updates on all flight schedules.

"The airline will ensure that all changes are published timeously and day of travel support will be provided to customers who may experience flight delays or cancellations that may occur during this period," said SAA.