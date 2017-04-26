26 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: URA Closes Jailed Kanyamunyu's Company Over Shs13m Tax Arrears

By Stephen Otage and Stephen Kafeero

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Wednesday morning closed Quantum Express Logistics (QEL) owned by among others, jailed businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu.

Mr Kanyamunyu is on remand at Luzira Prison pending trial in a murder case where he is jointly charged with his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu and girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari for the murder of Kenneth Akena last year.

The company was closed for failure to pay Shs13 million accrued from Value Added Tax (VAT).

The company is said to have issued cheques to the tax body that bounced in an attempt to pay the bill.

In November 2016, URA signed a memorandum of understanding with the director of Quatum Kanyumunyu to clear a debt of Shs25m which had accumulated over a period of two years.

However, the company, located on second street Industrial Area, is said to have paid only Shs12m and reportedly issued two cheques that bounced.

According to URA, the directors of the company have been given 14 days to clear the debt before the company is handed over to the auctioneers to sell it off in order to recover the said money.

