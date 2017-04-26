26 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Alleges Rigging Plot As Name Not in Jubilee Party List

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko.
By Aggrey Mutambo

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko who is aspiring to the next city governor on a Jubilee ticket has alleged a plot by his party to rig him out by preventing his supporters from voting in the primaries.

In a sensational claim he made after he cast his ballot on Wednesday, Mr Sonko said that certain names have been "strategically omitted" from the party list in places where his supporters were to vote.

"The party must allow everyone who is registered by the IEBC to vote," he argued.

The Senator was allowed to vote at Bidii Primary School despite his name missing from the Party list.

But he claimed other voters had been barred for the same reason.

IEBC LIST

"I had received assurances that in case the name misses on the party register, one should be allowed to vote using the IEBC register.

"You cannot blame the voters for missing on the party register. They have no right to deny my supporters the right to vote in the nominations," he insisted.

The senator, who is battling for the Jubilee ticket with former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, said he expected the party to follow the law.

His rival had earlier claimed that there was no uniformity in the voting and that there were numerous irregularities.

However, Mr Sonko claimed the irregularities were targeting his support base where names were not on the register.

More on This

Kenneth Joins Sonko in Crying Foul Early in High-Stakes Nairobi Battle

Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Peter Kenneth might not be able to agree on who among them should carry the Jubilee flag for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.