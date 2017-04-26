26 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko, Kenneth Both Cry Foul Early in High-Stakes Nairobi Battle

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/The Nation
Former Devolution CS Anne Waiguru during a past event in Kirinyaga county.
By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Peter Kenneth might not be able to agree on who among them should carry the Jubilee flag for Nairobi Governor but both seemed to agree on Wednesday morning that the party primaries in the county fell short of free and fair.

Both Sonko and Kenneth complained that some of their supporters were denied the opportunity to vote after their names were found "missing" from the party register.

"Some names have been omitted from the party registers," Sonko told reporters. "If your name starts with an 'O' it's not appearing in the register."

Their complaints came about an hour before Jubilee's National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi made clear that in Nairobi, only those on the party register would get to vote in the nomination exercise.

In other counties, any ID card holder was allowed to participate. "This is a very cosmopolitan county; it hosts Kenyans from every corner of our republic. It hosts Kenyans with diverse political affiliations and in the circumstances we have currently instructed our presiding officers in Nairobi given the real and present danger of such infiltration to subvert the will of Nairobi voters, to use our party register until and unless any other advice comes from Jubilee Headquarters. We feel it is important to protect the party from any infiltration."

Sonko however saw it as an attempt to rig him out of the race and both he and Kenneth called on Musangi and his team to urgently address their concerns.

