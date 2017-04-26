Kenya: I'm Overwhelmed By Support, Waiguru Says After Victory

Nairobi — "We are overwhelmed by the support we have gotten," were former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru's words, after securing the Jubilee Party's gubernatorial certificate with a landslide in Kirinyaga County.

Waiguru garnered 100,632 votes compared to her closest competitor Kirinyaga Central MP Gitari Gachoki's 46,678 while the outgoing Governor Joseph Ndathi's was at distant third with 17,085 votes.

She described the nomination process as free, fair and transparent, saying the will of the people has prevailed.

According to Waiguru, her track record as a Cabinet Secretary endeared her to the electorate despite her woes over the National Youth Service.

"People here analyse things differently from the city. They know my work very well while I was in the government," she said.