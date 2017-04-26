26 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: I'm Overwhelmed By Support, Waiguru Says After Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — "We are overwhelmed by the support we have gotten," were former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru's words, after securing the Jubilee Party's gubernatorial certificate with a landslide in Kirinyaga County.

Waiguru garnered 100,632 votes compared to her closest competitor Kirinyaga Central MP Gitari Gachoki's 46,678 while the outgoing Governor Joseph Ndathi's was at distant third with 17,085 votes.

She described the nomination process as free, fair and transparent, saying the will of the people has prevailed.

According to Waiguru, her track record as a Cabinet Secretary endeared her to the electorate despite her woes over the National Youth Service.

"People here analyse things differently from the city. They know my work very well while I was in the government," she said.

Kenya

Safaricom Given 7 Days to Explain Outage

Communications Authority Director General Francis Wangusi has said it has given Safaricom seven days to give a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.