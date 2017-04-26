Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Army Formation in Delta, Soldier Injured

HOURS after some groups of militant threatened to resume hostilities in the Niger Delta region, some suspected militants on Monday attacked an army formation at Opuama community of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State leaving one of the soldiers critically injured.

The incident it was gathered occurred at the Opuma Zion junction along the Omojo creek of the area and has sent tension down the spines of locals in the area over fears that the military would invade their community in a manhunt for the suspected militant.

Giving details of the incident Wednesday, an operative of the Department of State Security, DSS, said: "Though military personnel in the area were able to foil the attack, unfortunately, one of the soldiers was critically injured after he was shot by the hoodlums."

He asserted: "They came out from Omojo creek and were heading towards Kpogoda at about 1a.m when they were flagged down by the army personnel at the formation with torch light for a mandatory stop and search which they refused to obey, sensing danger, the soldiers fired a warning shot.

"Though they earlier zoomed off, they (militants) later returned and engaged the soldiers in a fierce gun battle with one soldiers sustaining gunshot wounds."

Confirming the incident, a military source said: "Security operatives in the area have been able to identify one of the master minders of the attack as an ex-militant leader who is trying to establish a militant camp in the area. Investigations are in top gear and we are doing everything within the law in ensuring that the culprit and members of his gang are brought to book."

Meanwhile, the leadership of Opuama community has condemned the attack adding that the people of the community were shocked as a result of the attack.

National leader of Egbema kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Ebimami, who spoke on the incident, described it as uncalled for and provocative warning those behind the attack to steer clear of the kingdom or face dire consequences.

Shedding light on the incident, he said: "Following the attack, locals in the community, fled into the bush and are yet to return over fears of a reprisal attack.

"As a people, we are meeting and would soon come out with a surveillance team to work in conjunction with security operatives in the area in manning the waterways."