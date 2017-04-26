26 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Extols Courage, Versatility of Tony Momoh

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a veteran journalist and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh on his 78th birthday.

This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the President Buhari "joins Momoh's professional and political colleagues, his friends and family in celebrating the cerebral statesman whose career in journalism, as an editor and administrator, covers some of the most dramatic, and defining moments of Nigeria's history.

"As he turns 78 years old, the President extols the courage, versatility and nobility that the former Information Minister has exuded in making tough and selfless decisions for the benefit of the nation, which includes choosing to serve with opposition parties, like All Nigeria Peoples' Party and Congress for Progressive Change, with all the odds."

President Buhari also recalled with delight his many "insightful encounters with the septuagenarian over the years, affirming that Momoh will always be remembered for his unalloyed support for the truth that culminated in the electoral victory of 2015."

He prayed God to grant the former minister longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve his community and the country.

