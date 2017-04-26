Kenya: Facebook, Google+ Most Used Social Networking Site By Kenyan Enterprises

Nairobi — The use of social networking sites such as Facebook and Google+ was common across all enterprises in 2016 but tended to increase with the bigger enterprises.

This is according to the Enterprise ICT Survey conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The use of social networking sites was reported by 79.0 percent of enterprises, with large enterprises leading at 87.3 percent while micro-enterprises using the least at 72.3 percent.

Microblogs such as Twitter were noted to provide avenues for rapid feedback with clients, with a significant portion of medium and large sized firms using them at 40.5 percent and 45.8 percent respectively.

Instant messaging such as WhatsApp was more common among micro and small enterprises with 49.1 percent and 44.1 percent using the service respectively.

Video and photo sites were used by a higher proportion of medium and large enterprises compared to micro and small enterprises.

The survey also found that 50.3 percent of enterprises had a website.

"Of these, a majority were large and medium-sized enterprises at 79.3 percent and 70.7 percent respectively," says the report.