25 April 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Another Bail Attempt By Former Prosecutor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — Former state prosecutor Ivan Victory Tjizu has approached the Windhoek High Court in an attempt to get his freedom back.

Tjizu was denied bail last year by the Katutura Magistrate's Court for his alleged involvement in the witness fees scam that transpired during his employment at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

The 29-year-old, who was a prosecutor for three years, filed an appeal with the High Court stating that the magistrate who dealt with his case misdirected himself when he denied him bail in December last year.

Tjizu was arrested last year by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of fraud, racketeering, corruptly using his office and position for self-gratification and corruptly using false documents for conspiring to commit offences under the ACC Act.

"There was contradictory evidence against me that was presented which led the magistrate to deny me bail," explained Tjizu, who conducted his own defence, adding that the magistrate failed to pick up such minor details thus his judgement was biased.

During his bail hearing, the investigative officer in the case had explained to the court that there was evidence linking the former prosecutor to the charges and people alleged to have falsely claimed and were paid witness fees totalling about N$280 000 (amount is expected to increase) at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, where he worked as a prosecutor.

Tjizu allegedly arranged for people to pose as witnesses who had travelled from outside Windhoek in cases he was dealing with, and these individuals would then claim witness fees. After the fees were paid he and the fake witnesses would share the money.

The State in its defence has explained that the offences were committed while Tjizu was still an officer of the judiciary and that there is a strong prima facie case against the applicant and if he were to stand trial he would surely be convicted.

Tjizu will hear his fate on May 8 when the court delivers its verdict on his application.

Namibia

Home Affairs Encourages Child-Naming Before Birth

Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana has urged parents, particularly fathers, to name their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.