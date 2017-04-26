Africa: Appalling Consequences of Cross-Border Migration

opinion

Migration is an old phenomenon that began from time immemorial. In the ancient and medieval times countries had no formal political establishment defined by geographic border, and moving from one territory to the other with no legal restriction was common - with war, natural disaster and territorial expansion serving as push factors.

We have also seen population movement caused by religious expansion, during medieval period, from the Middle East to west Africa and southern Europe. The search for new continent with abundant natural resources also triggered population movement; the creation of United States, Canada, most Latin American countries and Australia can be attributed to migration and the 17th & 18th century population movement.

Currently, migration seems an inevitable and a rising phenomena as there are numerous pressing situations, which can be categorized both as push and pull factors. Unpredictable political situation and precarious socio-economic factors, along with chain migrants (those who join relatives living abroad), in the countries of origin has helped further accelerate population movement and migration - which hits close to home when it comes to Ethiopia.

The down fall of the imperial regime and the coming to power of the Derg regime brought political upheaval, and due to absence of political tolerance and space to voice diverse opinions, many resorted to leaving their country to the west by any means.

The FDRE Constitutions has now enshrined the right to move from place to place, including the right to live in other parts of the world in search of job, marriage etc... This right goes in line with the idea of article 13 of the 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights' of the 1948, and article 12 of the 'International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights', which states that everyone have the right to liberty of movement and freedom to choose his residence, and everyone should be free to leave any country, including his own. But it should be understood that these rights are only protected when the migrants abides by the host country's rules and regulation.

The current prevalence and rise of human trafficking is forcing countries to protect their border from illegal migrants because terrorist and their affiliates smuggle their mercenaries through inland roots.

The recent Ministry of Foreign Affairs report indicates that Ethiopia holds strategic place as a country of origin, transit and destination for migrants as the country sits near proximity to the Middle East, via sea route, and to the Mediterranean.

At this moment, Ethiopia is hosting nearly 800 thousand refugees who fled their homes as a result of political repression, economic marginalization and other multiple grievances in their country of origin. Others who need to continue second journey also use Ethiopia as a jumping ground.

However, all these cross-border migrations is critically vulnerable to human trafficking. Such practice is and has been an internationally networked business, which transact millions of Dollars and has many agents in various countries. Particularly those countries with no adequate and efficient institutions are highly vulnerable, while rampant corruption also aggravate the situation.

While appalling poverty, unemployment, peer influence etc ... push migrants to leave their country on one hand, the hope for better future and living and working in the western countries also plays a role on the other. There are also other determinant factors also at play, such as, arranged marriage, divorce, access to information about (other) places and opportunities, presence of relatives and friends overseas, large number of local [travel] brokers and the growing culture of migration.

As an illegal practice, human trafficking involves recruitment, transportation, harboring or acquiring of persons. By trade, human trafficking and brutal journey for migrants goes hand in hand, in particular, migrants who travel towards Europe via the Libyan suburb face harsh situation.

According to recent media reports, migrants on their way are raped, physically and mentally torched or killed by criminal gangs. There have also been instances where body parts are taken out of migrants to be sold on the black market. In addition to these horrors, there have been many cases where criminal gangs abducted and hold migrants, which leaves the migrants physically and mentally tormented.

International Organization for Migrants (IOM) recent report in regards to the hardship African migrants face in Libya is very worrisome. Migrants are sold as slaves in open market with very cheap price. The buyers then uses them as household servants. The price of female slaves is relatively higher than their male counterpart because in addition to serving as house servants, they are subjected to sexual abuse.

The prevalence of anarchy in Libya due to political unrest and upheaval has created conducive environment for extremist groups, which are affiliated with the Islamic State and has ground in that part of the world. As it can be recalled, the abduction and brutal murder of Ethiopian migrants by IS fighters two years ago happened in Libya.

Those who are lucky enough to escape abduction and detention in Libya then faces more danger as they try to cross the Mediterranean Sea by old and technically fragile boats and ships. As these ships also tend to be small and gets overload, loosing life has been a common phenomena when they sink in the ocean.

Some sources revealed that in 2015, tens of thousands souls have been lost in the Mediterranean Sea and only few were rescued. Presently, the Italian government is working to preemptively block migrants from reaching its territory and agreement is reached with European Union to deal with the matter.

However, the effort to contain migrants before they reach to Europe seems futile as the influx of migrants to the Italian island of Lampedussa still continues uninterrupted. To share the Italian burden, European Union is giving its unrestrained support, while some benevolent countries are accommodating new arrivals. Yet, sadly, the rise of far right political movement in Europe might darken the migrants future.