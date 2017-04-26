Ethiopia: Sharing Burdens to Foster Ethiopian Renaissance

opinion

The world is evolving; a new kind of global economic order is underway. Studies indicated that since the 1980s, the world economy has become increasingly connected and integrated. This integration is being shaped under an umbrella of globalization.

The term globalization has been variously defined by different scholars. It is the integration of economic, political, and cultural systems across the globe. It can also be defined as the dominance of developed countries in decision-making, at the expense of poorer and less powerful nations. According to the Levin Institute, globalization is a process of interaction and integration among the people, companies, and governments of different nations, a process driven by international trade and investment and aided by information technology.

As many agree, globalization is a force for economic growth, prosperity, and democratic freedom. On the other hand, it is a force for environmental devastation, exploitation of the developing world. Scholars often disagree on the assumptions that globalization can only benefit the rich, and the poor can not take advantage of it to improve their well-being. The issue of this article is now to show the increasing connectedness of the world in fostering trade relations - flows of foreign direct investment, and transference of huge technological advancements.

Lecturer, Department of Public Administration and Development Management, Dilla University, Biruk Shewakena highlighted that in the last two decades, market-driven globalization has manifested unprecedented acts of economic interdependence, and integration between global markets.

"In the short run, the current trend of economic interdependence would produce significant advantages for developing countries, in terms of widening their sources of foreign exchange that industrial growth necessitates. Through the acquisition of modern technologies and machineries from the developed world, the south could benefit a lot in expanding its lagging manufacturing sector."

However, "in the long run, dollar seeking countries that are now integrating into the global economy could be entangled with adverse impacts of market-driven globalization." "Cultural ramifications are noteworthy. Such challenges in particular further the philosophical and practical dilemmas of developing countries in development policy making and practice."

As to Biruk, the word culture is refers to attitudes, or psychological makeup, behaviours, or practical orientations, beliefs, or emotional attachments, and other critical assets of man that helps in understanding, expressing and withholding to one's own sense of identity. In relation to this, Biruk noted, sense of identity is rooted in our socio-cultural circumstances that eminently define our own mind sets, or attitudes, aspirations, religious, or other beliefs encompassing socio-economic looks, ideological or political standings. Our sense of identity makes up the big picture that depicts who we are as a nation.

Consequently, the government of Ethiopia has placed an unbendable constitutional framework that addresses the necessity of preserving and promoting cultural identities. The Constitution has recognized right of all ethnic communities to protect and promote their culture, language, and cultural heritage; it has authorized Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of the country to express, preserve and promote their cultures.

In its Article 39, sub-Article 2, the Constitution has stipulated, 'Every Nation, Nationality and People in Ethiopia has the right to speak, to write and to develop its own language; to express, to develop and to promote its culture; and to preserve its history.'

And, in its sub-Article 5, it defined 'Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' as a group of people who have or share large measure of a common culture or similar customs, mutual intelligibility of language, belief in a common or related identities, a common psychological make-up, and who inhabit an identifiable, predominantly contiguous territory.

In this case, our Constitution has underlined the importance of cultural identity, verily in institutionalizing its various aspects. Institutionalization of socio-cultural rights has much importance for current trends of market-driven globalization, specifically commercialization of culture, could jeopardize cultural identities of indigenous peoples in nowadays dollar seeking countries of the developing world. With arrival of market-driven globalization, new kind of global market that has significantly intensified commercialization of culture has emerged. Such markets associated with rise and expansion of modern world and capitalism has been major stages of commercialization of culture, he ponited.

Currently, human inventions and creations such as music, fashion, food, instruments and various types of gadgets are being mass-produced and sold as commodities on the world market. This attests to a view about the newly emerging global market where developed countries are selling their cultural products to the rest of the world. This implies several implications are posed on local identities, interests and aspirations of indigenous peoples of the developing world, Biruk remarked.

Globalization has also potential impacts ranging from the devaluation of unique values, imposition of alien values, and exploitation of precious heritages by capitalist societies that are at the frontiers of currently globalized world. The basic justifications for this are rooted in the nature of actors involved, motives of participation, resources deployed, and modalities of engagement. Current trends of market-driven globalization are basically characterized by the presence of unequal power relationships among the forces located at global, national and local extremes.

Taking economically powerful countries and multinational corporations that are nowadays leading affairs of the world's political economy as global forces, it could be noted that such entities are better equipped in efficiently and effectively managing the globalization process in terms of averting potential challenges of world economic integration, he added.

Since they possess distinctive abilities that may arise as a result of knowledge, technological advancement, finance, or other resource bases, powerful countries could exercise control and manipulation on poorer and weaker nations of the developing world; towards maximization of their net gains out of market-driven globalization.

With no doubt, the world is nowadays rapidly and forcefully becoming like a village, rendering integration into the global market economy indispensable for poorer and weaker nations of the developing world that are aspiring to attain rapid economic development. Though the presence and involvement of strong and weak forces could be noteworthy to implicate unbalanced relationships among entities in the global market economy; powerful forces should not influence trends of market-driven globalization in general and commercialization of culture in particular.

Nevertheless, much still waits to be done in terms of preserving and promoting varied and precious socio-cultural heritages of developing countries. According to Biruk, initiatives of economic development need to embrace indigenous societies' fundamental aspirations; policies require reflections of 'where they want to be' as opposed to 'where the globalized world wants them to be'.

In sum, development is all about responding to the needs of the people and leading them into a higher and more fulfilled condition. Such task of addressing our unique needs and desires is obviously the most cumbersome responsibility of the government of Ethiopia; so, we shall agree in sharing the burdens of fostering Ethiopian renaissance.