Ethiopia: Towards Leveling the Ground

opinion

Although innumerable women across the globe were subject to class-based oppression like their male counterparts, members of the fair sex were doomed to a double-fold oppression as they suffered gender-based discrimination too. Though on the wake of civilization, things are taking a turn for the better, many wives were receiving ill-treatments at the hands of their husbands while daughters less preferential treatment at the hands of parents. As the wrong mentality that women are meant for tackling domestic chores were etched on societal physic for ages, the trend of saddling women with drudgery didn't came as a surprise. Letting wives go earn salaries engaged in income generating activities and sending daughters to schools were acts frowned upon.

Hence, financially, wives were made to be entirely dependent on their husbands, who heeds not the voices of their wives even on family health issues. Also, the hands of girls were tied behind their backs, while boys were accorded advantageous treatments in academic pursuit that promises a bright future. Abduction and female genital mutilation were among the societal ills inflicted against women. In the global arena, there were also women that were sweltering under a three-fold discrimination including the color based one. The discrimination women suffer becomes manifold when factors like disability are taken into account, for women living with disability lead a hard life struggling all family of discrimination.

Hanging over from the dark past, specially in developing countries, the remnants of such entrenched attitudes still pose a challenge. The enormity of the problem becomes more palpable as one goes to the remote corners of a developing country, dragging its legs out of a quagmire of poverty, as development could not be spread across the board.

In backwaters of development, women spend too much time fetching water and firewood as well as grinding grains manually. In far flung corners, many women in labour breathe their last while on their way to hospitals.

It is against the aforementioned backdrop, unlike it predecessor regimes that made modest efforts to be fair, Ethiopia today is trying its level best to mollify the plight of women and let them walk far on the sunlit path of equality. When Ethiopia set a plan, among others, to materialize the country's Renaissance, it is knowing full well aside from aggressively addressing problems faced by women, it has to afford members of the fair sex a level ground through affirmative actions and gender mainstreaming.

Keeping abreast with the trend at the beginning of the campaign of redressing the hurdles facing women, Ethiopia had pursued the WID(Women in Development) approach in solving women's specific or practical needs such as availing mills and water taps for them in their neighbourhood that relive them the burden of domestic chores. In Ethiopia Today women get health centers, mills and water taps close by.

Also just like the GAD (Gender in Development) approach the nation as well has been seeing to the opening of doors of opportunities to women parallel to affirmative actions to upgrade their ability and atone for the cold-shoulder they suffered in the past. Letting more competent girls join universities could be mentioned here as an instance.

Nevertheless as the case is with gender mainstreaming that places focus on need assessment, gender responsive budget, opportunities, spaces and voices have to be facilitated for women on top of affirmative actions to prove their mettle acquiring and nurturing the required skill and knowledge. Understanding the need of women beneficiaries and addressing their challenges have to be made a point. Women's demands, challenges and areas of priority, among others, have to be taken into account. That is going a step out of one's way seeing to the construction of schools, health posts and extra road are included in projects in order to assuage the hardships that hamstrung women is incumbent.

All strategic goals set by organizations must be viewed in the prism of women's benefit and their active involvement in development-oriented activities. As a window dressing simply entailing women's issue in crosscutting issues and failing to incorporate them in all strategic goals of an organization doesn't work. Countries eyeing at meeting global strategic goals such as the SDG must be aware of the fact that the Gender Development Index(GDI) is a subset of The Human Development Index(HDI).

In Ethiopia today women's engagement in developmental feats is showing an upward swing. For instance GTPI performance indicates Women's participation in leadership has improved as their position at judiciary and political as well as executive bodies has reached 27.8 per cent, 20.6 per cent, 9.2 per cent respectively. As economic empowerment is instrumental in gender equality, 8.6 million were organized to generate on farm and off farm economic benefits during the specified period. These days in Ethiopia about 38.9 per cent of parliamentarians are women. Three of our minister are women too. It is heartening to reflect the country is on the right direction towards leveling the ground.