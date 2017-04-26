Ethiopia: Fighting Malpractices to Enhance Transparency and Accountability

analysis

Study findings indicate that every culture and religion in the entire world despises and condemns theft, bribery, corruption and other evils. These economic hurdles have been hugely threatening the existence of many countries. According to Transparency International report, the African continent has lost 80 billion USD due to corruption in 2016 only. Such huge money would have been invested to finance mega projects. But unfortunately it was embezzled by government officials, civil servants and other irresponsible individuals.

Corruption is a very complicated incident that could damage the whole bureaucratic system of governments. In an exclusive interview with Allafrica.com in 2016, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn pointed out that the hundred year old backward bureaucratic system has been an obstacle in socio-economic development of Ethiopia.

"We have been practising a hundred-year old backward bureaucratic system, starting from the feudal regime up to now. We have been striving for the last 20 years to reform this old bureaucratic system. In order to cut the red tape, we have designed a system to help us reform-like the industrial parks development, customs and logistics and modernized IT. We are scaling up best practices from everywhere especially from countries who have been modernizing their system like Singapore and Korea," he added.

Corruption could devastate the macro-economy of a nation in a short period of time. Governments' coffer would get empty to the level of incapability to pay the salary of civil servants. On the political aspect, corruption could jeopardize democracy and rule of law. The inevitable result would be economic collapse, civil war and disintegration. Many nations could be mentioned as a bad example. They became victims of corruption and other maladministration induced problems.

Transparency International defines corruption as " The abuse of entrusted power for private gain." If this is so, how is the prevalence of corruption in Ethiopia evaluated? The ruling party, EPRDF has identified that rent seeking and corruption are the serious challenges threatening the incredible double digit economic growth. In its recent deep reform, the party has evaluated that abuse of power for personal gain has been exercised by some of its irresponsible officials, party members and civil servants. Prime Minister Hailemariam stressed that though the prevalence of corruption in Ethiopia is low, the government needs to stay vigilant in fighting corruption and other wrongdoings.

"Ethiopia is one of those countries with less corruption prevalence. Transparency International and the World Bank studies show there is less corruption in Ethiopia. The government has zero tolerance to combat corruption," he said. In his recent address to the parliament, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of deep reform to mitigate maladministration. It could address the public grievances and rectify the bad attitude in using government power.

Tefera Deribew, Rural Sector Coordinator of Democracy Building Affairs Coordination Centre at the Prime Minister Office, told FBC that the deep reform process has been aimed at sustaining achievements and correcting limitations. According to Tefera, using power for personal interest was identified as a major challenge ,which begs for swift measure for solution.

There could be also systematic corruption which could be committed among government officials, business people, companies and civil servants in a very secretive manner. Such bad incidents have been witnessed in Ethiopia before the ruling party undertook deep reform. Nepotism tendencies have been noticed in the civil service of the country. There were also limitations to identify the hard-working from the inefficient, the qualified from the uneducated in assigning and employing professionals in the country's civil service. These serious challenges have been deeply discussed in the reform and directions have been set to tackle them once and for all.

As part of the vast structural adjustment, the Ethiopian government has established the Anti-corruption Commission in 2001. It has defined the powers of the Commission in the revised Proclamation 433 of 2005. The Commission predominantly concentrates at the federal level. Since 2007, seven of the nine states have established their own anti-corruption commission to combat the problem from its grass-root level. According to the Commission's website, the Commission has adopted Hong Kong's three-pronged approach to fight corruption which includes investigation, prosecution and prevention.

However, the Commission has been facing various challenges starting from the day of its establishment. There was not skilled human power capable to handle corruption offences. The low level of public participation and involvement to fight corruption is another challenge that the Commission should address. Having understanding all these shortcomings, the government has been implementing various policies to strengthen the commission and to alleviate the problem.

The government and other stakeholders stressed the need of civic education in fighting corruption and other malpractices. Opening a seminar on "Civic Education Curriculum" held on April, 2017, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said the Ethiopian curriculum should have give due attention for civic and ethical education to produce honest and ethical citizens.

"We should have to design a curriculum which encourages and promotes civic and ethical education so as to create transparent system. Poor coordination among responsible bodies has affected our efforts to sustain good governance. The government and other pertinent bodies should be aware of this," he added.

Ministry of Education Curriculum Development and Implementation Directorate Director, Daniel Abebe told Ethics Magazine that preparations have been finalized to provide civic and ethical education which could shape the mindset youth to stand against rent seeking, corruption and other maladministration. The ministry has been working to discipline 27 million students to be ethical and responsible citizens.

"Higher learning institutions have been providing civic and ethical education for many years. But we have to be sure whether it has brought fruitful results or not. Apart from providing theoretical lessons, the institutions should show the evilness of corruption to their students in a practical way," he noted. According to the National Learning Assessment Report, though most Ethiopian students have scored good grades in civic and ethical education, the conviction to firmly combat corruption is still low.

Beyond enhancing the curriculum to include civic and ethical education, other drastic measures should be taken. The judiciary, the legislator, the press and other concerned bodies should be empowered. Capacity building workshops and trainings should be provided for government bodies and the community to boost their power that could enable them to expose, investigate and prosecute offences and improprieties.