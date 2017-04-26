Ethiopia: City Promoting Sport Tourism

The recent 2017China Civil Engineering Corporation (CCECC )Hawassa Half Marathon International Event is a showcase to sport tourism in country, said Hawassa City Administration Mayor Tewodros Gebiba.

According to him, a number of local and foreign tourists came to Hawassa to take part in the great run. "This by itself tell us how such race could be a source attraction for tourists."

Tewodros noted that his administration and Great Ethiopia Run (GER) are working in partnership to promote the tourist destinations in the city through staging international half marathon annually.

For his part, GER Race Director Ermias Ayele told journalists that : " As you see, there are good enough tourists participating in GER . This is how we promote sport tourism. We have already begun our promotion activities for next year's similar event. Hopefully, we will attract many more tourists."

On the occasion , GER Founder and Board Chairperson Haile Gebresilassie also said last Sunday's event unprecedentedly brought a large number of foreign nationals including children. "We are very proud of today's race as it plays its due role in making Hawassa an international city."

One of the tourists who participated the 2017 CCECC Half Marathon is a French woman named Sara Wahid . She told this reporter that she came from Djibouti and has a great fascination with the race.

A 28 years old French young man Daniel Francis is also glad for taking part in the event in Hawassa. "I visited many cities in Africa, but Hawassa is my favorite city. Although the distance is long, I am very happy. I have seen many warm welcoming Ethiopians on the streets."

A total of over 3,000 people participated the 2017 CCECC Half Marathon, 7 km mass race and 1.4 km children races.