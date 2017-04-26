Ethiopia: Premier Vow to Address Ancient Town Dev't Bottlenecks

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said the government would take the necessary measure to enable tourists spend more nights in Axum, ancient town of Ethiopia.

The premier held discussions Monday with residents of Axum town of Tigray state.

Inadequate infrastructure and capacity limitations which residents said are key challenges of the town's tourism growth received primacy in the discussion.

The Premier said that the government would soon engage in infrastructural development to enable the town boost its tourism potentials.

He also called on the private sector to commit themselves in providing standardized and quality hospitality service to encourage tourists spend more nights.

Besides, he said Axum University should take greater responsibility of generating knowledge-based solution for the sector's bottlenecks. "The university should train people engaged in hospitality and tourism development apart from its regular programs."

According to him, eight universities have been offering capacity development training to tour operators to make them acquire proper information regarding their works.

With a view to addressing town's increasing demand for potable water, the premier assured of the construction of a reviser dam which is also crucial step in nurturing the tourism sector.

Noting that tourism is the pillar of the town's development, Hailemariam said the government has already taken Axum's potential for labor intensive manufacturing industries into consideration.

Religious leaders, scholars, trade associations and youth representatives participated in the discussion.

The ancient town of Axum is one of the tourists' destinations in Ethiopia. It is prominent for embracing the monolithic obelisks of Axum including the one returned from Rome.