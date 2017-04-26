Ethiopia: Cement, Concrete Key Ingredients to Construction

analysis

Currently, Ethiopia aims at building and expanding cement industries to actively support its economic and infrastructural development. Thus, the government works to make the nation the hub of the leading cement industries in Africa, which are helpful to achieve sustainable production, and to meet global demands of products.

More importantly, nowadays, the nation has been engaged in various infrastructural developments such as the construction of railway lines and asphalt roads, dams, houses, sugar projects, industrial and agro-industrial parks. Hence, the cement industries have also taken the lion's share in realizing the nation's development goals.

Recently, the 2nd East African Cement, Concrete and Energy Summit was held in Addis Ababa. Various research papers were presented during the two days summit focusing on cement, concrete and energy.

Presenting a paper on the theme: 'Growth Potencial and Challenges of Ready - Mix Concrete Market, in Addis Ababa Scenario,' Managing Director, Materials Research and Testing Centre, Addis Ababa University Dr. Kasshun Admasu said that ready mix concrete is the top notch of the concrete manufacturing technology for the time being. This attributed to the fully automated and controlled method of input ingredients to ensure the product quality.

Likewise, presenting on 'Performance Evaluation of Ethiopian Cements: Physical Chemical, Thermodynamic and Mechanical Aspects,' Associate Professor of Concrete Materials and Structures, Addis Ababa University Dr. Esayas Gebre-Yohannes said that use of high strength concrete is growing in the construction industry in order to increase quality of construction projects. This in turn leads to the application of low water to cement ratio for concrete mix design. One major effect of using low water to cement ratio is the introduction of autogenous shrinkage within concrete structures, specifically during early ages of concrete placement. This effect is mainly dependent on the type and behavior of cement used for concrete work, he added.

CEO, East African Mining Corporation PLC Axumawi Ebuy Teka on his paper entitled: 'Production and Supply of Municipal Wastes, and Other Biomass as Source of Sustainable Alternative Energy,' said that energy cost takes the lion's share of cement production and its share increase to around 60 per cent in Ethiopian cement industries. The thermal energy requirement of Ethiopian cement industries is mainly satisfied by imported South African Bituminous coal using the scarce foreign currency the country generates.

Nowadays, fossil fuels like coal are being substituted by alternative fuels in order to reduce carbon emission, reduce coal and avoid the dependency on imported fossil fuels. But, Ethiopia is endowed with different alternative fuels which can be used in the cement industries, like sesame stalk, cotton stalk, coffee hunk, rice hunk, bamboo tree, he said.

He further said that different types of biomass which can be used as alternative fuels shall be highlighted. However, this generation shall focus on Refuse Derived Fuel from municipal solid wastes which comprise of plastics, paper, clothes, leather, bones among other which are the combustible part of the solid wastes, he said.

President and CEO, Maryland Global University Dr. Dereje Tesema in his presentation entitled: "The role of Policy, Governance and Skill Training in Construction Project Management," said that globally both public and private sectors, a large number of construction projects and programmes failed to be completed on time, with budget and with poor quality. The 2016 state of project management annual survey of 686 professionals from 317 organizations in UK and Europe revealed that 32 per cent of their projects are never completed on time, 31 per cent never delivered full benefits, 46 per cent never have a track record of success, and 31 per cent never completed on budget, he disclosed.

According to the Ministry of Industry, the Ethiopian cement industry has endured through three major milestones; the beginning of cement production and modernization till 1984, construction boom in 2004 followed by acute shortage and aggressive expansion of the sector in 2012 on wards resulting in inflaming excess capacity.

The first cement factory in Ethiopia was established in 1936 in the city of Dire Dawa. In 1964 and 1965 cement factories in Addis Ababa and Massawa were established respectively with capacity of 70,000 tons each per year. Since then cement sector growth had remained sluggish for decades. In 1984 with establishment of Mugher cement, the industry had revived. Mugher cement'and 3rd line started operation in 1984, 1989/90 and 2011 respectively.

Following the 2004 boom in construction sector, severe shortage of cement is observed. In the period 2003‐08, the government increased its infrastructure spending threefold mainly in road, waterworks, public building and Dams. Since 2004, sustained shortage of cement supply resulted in price hike. In 2007, the government responded to the price hike by allowing the private sector to import cement.

Accordingly, from 2008-2011 due to drastic growth of the construction sector, overall growing economy, as well as frequent power interruption among others; cement supply significantly found short of meeting demand from domestic production sources.

Evidences further indicated that twice as much concrete is used around the world than the total of all other building materials, including wood, steel, plastic and aluminum. Its superior properties on strength, durability, thermal mass, affordability and abundance of raw materials make it the material of choice for most purposes. In particular, concrete is a key component to build durable and energy‐efficient buildings. it is a versatile material with important properties relevant for sustainable construction.

According to the Global Cement Magazine 2014 June issue, increased industrialization caused by economic expansion has a tendency to drive corresponding increases in cement consumption.

Cement demand is primarily derived from housing, infrastructure, commercial construction and industrial segments. Global cement demand has grown at a healthy pace of over 5 per cent on average during the last 5 years on the back of strong demand registered in its end-user segments in the matured market and from government spending in many emerging economies.

Housing accounts for a major portion of total domestic cement demand - approximately 60-65 per cent. Housing activity heavily depends on per capita income; GDP growth, the level of housing inventory deficit, land ownership and government's policies such as tax incentives and higher budget allocation. The growing middle class along with rising income levels significantly contributed towards the growth in the housing segment.

It further showed that infrastructure development is expected to further propel cement demand, as it is required to sustain a GDP growth rate of many emerging economies. The capital budget allocation towards mega infrastructure development projects have increased over the years, leading to higher demand for cement in many countries.

The commercial construction sector can be divided into retail, office space, hotels and other civil structures such as hospitals, multiplexes and schools amongst others, all of which are witnessing strong growth. This directly translates into healthy cement demand, it said.

Besides, the strong growth in many developed and emerging economies has resulted in operating rates peaking in industries such as steel, aluminum, textiles and petrochemicals. These industries have announced expansion projects to address growing demand, which are at advance stages of implementation, leading to higher intake of cement.