South Africa: Well Wishes Ahead of Freedom Day, Workers' Day

Pretoria — Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has sent good wishes to all public servants in all spheres of government, as South Africa celebrates Freedom Day on 27 April and Workers' Day on 1 May.

The Minister encouraged public servants to celebrate these important national and international days with pride, as they are the backbone of the service delivery machinery of government.

"Without dedicated and professional public servants, service delivery will be impacted in a negative way. We commend the many public servants who, on a daily basis, display professional behaviour, which reflects the values and principles of the ideal public service, as envisaged in the National Development Plan (NDP).

"We further call upon public servants to honour the importance of Freedom Day by committing to the Batho Pele Value Statement - We Belong to our people, We Care about our people and We Serve our people," said Minister Muthambi on Wednesday.

She also wished all public service workers a well-deserved Workers' Day for their immense contribution to the development and building of the country's economy.

The public service is one of the largest employers in the country, with almost 1.3 million workers.

"Together with organised labour, as government, we strive for harmonious working relationship, as this benefits service delivery to our citizens... Public servants [should] celebrate this day, as it belongs to them as the service delivery machinery of government.

"Let us unite in action to celebrate Workers' Day because together, we move south Africa forward," said the Minister.