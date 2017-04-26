26 April 2017

South Africa: Nuclear Deal - Court Puts the Brakes On Deal

The Western Cape High Court's ruling on Wednesday that the nuclear procurement process has been unlawful and unconstitutional won't necessarily scupper government's plans to expand nuclear energy. It means the procurement process will have to begin with a clean slate. By GREG NICOLSON.

Judge Lee Bozalek ruled in favour of applicants Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (Safcei) on Wednesday, significantly derailing current attempts to proceed with the construction of 9,600 MW in nuclear plants and issue binding proposal requests in June.

Bozalek said the state's section 34 determinations, allowing it to procure nuclear power, are "unlawful and unconstitutional" and must be set aside. Any steps taken since the 2013 and 2016 determinations must also be set aside. The court also found that the inter-governmental agreements reached with Russia, the United States and Korea regarding the deals were also unlawful and unconstitutional and should be set aside. The energy minister was ordered to pay the applicants' legal costs.

Safcei and Earthlife argued that any future nuclear procurement attempts from the energy minister should be subject to a public participation process, which Bozalek did not order. He did, however, go into detail about the requirements for the...

