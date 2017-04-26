Gambia Aim to Succeed Against Benin to Boost Afon Qualification Chances

The Gambian national team are ambitious to succeed against Benin to increase their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

The Scorpions are set to begin their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign away to Benin in June 2017, before hosting Algeria in their second game in March 2018.

The Gambia beat Central African Republic 2-1 in their second an international friendly; Modou Secka Barrow and Mustapha Carayol were on target for the Scorpions after losing to Morocco CHAN team 2-1 in their international friendly game in Rabat last month.

The two international friendly matches, Morocco CHAN team and Central African Republic will be part of the Gambia's preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The opener will be against Benin in June 2018.

The Gambia failed qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing in last place in group M with 2 points from six qualifier matches.