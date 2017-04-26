Gambia: Jambanjelly, Farato Fire Blanks in Kombo South District Tourney

Jambanjelly and Farato have both fired blanks in the 2017 Berewuleng Football Club sponsored Kombo South district football tournament after their goalless draw at the Sanyang Football Field at the weekend.

The 2008 Kombo South district football tournament champions Farato and Jambanjelly were both eager to beat each other to grab a vital three points. They created some glorious goal scoring opportunities but failed utilize them and the game ended goalless.

Mamuda beat Banyaka 2-1 at the Batokunku Football Field to land their first victory in the Kombo South district biggest football gala.

It was Banyaka's second successive defeat in the Kombo South district football carnival after losing to Kartong 1-0 in the opening game last week.

Gunjur Kunkujang came from one nil down to draw 1-1 with Sanyang at the Farato Football Field.

Mamuda are leading group A with maximum points in one game after their 2-1 win over Banyaka.

Defending champions Kartong are in second place in group A with a maximum 3 points from one game after their 1-0 victory over Banyaka in the opening game last weekend.

Banyaka are rooted in bottom-place in group A with zero points from two games after losing to the defending champions Kartong 1-0 and Mamuda 2-1 in their two opening games.

Gunjur Kunkujang are leading group B with 2 points from two games following their 1-1 draws with Nyofelleh and Sanyang in their opening games.

Nyofelleh and Sanyang both have 1 point after their 1-1 draws with Gunjur Kunkujang in their opening games.

Jambur are leading group C with 3 points from one game after their 1-0 win over debutants Madina Salam in their opening game at the weekend.

Jambanjelly and Farato are leading group D with 1 point each following their goalless draw at the weekend.