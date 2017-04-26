26 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Greater Tomorrow, Gunjur Utd Lead Race to Play WC Regional 3rd Division Final

By Lamin Darboe

Greater Tomorrow Football Club and Gunjur United Football Club are currently leading the race to play the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league final as they are leading their respective groups.

The Brikama-based outfit, are jointly-leading group B of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league with 18 points from six opening league matches and are also unbeaten since the start of the league January 2017. They fought to win their remaining league matches to finish in top spot in group B.

The Gunjur-based outfit, are also jointly-leading group A with 12 points from six league matches and are also unbeaten since the start of the league January 2017.They will vie to win their two remaining league matches to finish top spot in group A.

The winners of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league final will get automatic promotion to the second division next season and the losers will play play-off ties against teams from Kanifing Municipality and Banjul.

