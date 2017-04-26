26 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Late Modou Janneh Memorial Road Run Fixed for May 6

By Lamin Darboe

The first-ever Modou Janneh Memorial road run competition is set to take place on Saturday 6 May 2017, at Gunjur Radio Jannehkoto FM studio.

The road run is organised by Brikama Athletics Academy in conjunction with Gunjur Athletics Academy in the memory of late Modou Janneh. It honours his tremendous contribution to the development of sports in Gunjur before his demise in 2015.

According to the organiser, the road run will begin at Gunjur Radio Jannehkoto FM and proceed past Gunjur Lower Basic School before finishing at Gunjur Radio Jannehkoto FM.

The organiser added that certificates and other accolades will be awarded to the outstanding athletes after the event.

