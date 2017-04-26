Gambia: Drama Unfolds At Wanderers Friendship Cup 2017

A big drama unfolded at the ongoing Wanderers Friendship Cup 2017 held at Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium. All the title hopefuls were eliminated from the tournament in the second round.

Last year's defending champions, KGH Sports Football Academy of Lamin and other big names in West Coast Region football academies competition namely; Greater Tomorrow Football Academy of Brikama, Universal Football Academy of Lamin, Talent Football Academy of Banjulnding and Ajax Football Academy of Giboroh are all out of the competition sponsored which is by the Fredericton Wanderers Foundation and organized by the West Coast Region Football Academies Association.

According to the President of WCRFAA, Mr Yahya Manneh, this is how beautiful the game of football is; especially at the grassroots level, as you can always expect the unexpected. He also assured the football fraternity in The Gambia that, come the next five years, WCR will produce very consistent players in The Gambia by looking at the structures in their region.

He finally thanked the Easter U15 sponsorers, FREDERICTON WANDERERS FOUNDATION and the Brikama Box Ba management team for creating and enabling a conducive football environment for the children of the region. He also sought sponsorship in their Summer U17, U13 and also Christmas U9 & U11 tournaments.