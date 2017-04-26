25 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Urbanization Critical for Liberia's Development - Leon

By Calvin Brooks

The Program Manager of the Cities Alliance in Liberia says urbanization is critical to the development of cities in the country in the future.

Madam Bernadette Leon stated that a National Urbanization Policy will be able to guide the roles of cities in the country.

Madam Leon made the observation Monday at the start of a three-day Solid Waste Management Learning Exchange for City Mayors and Development Superintendents held at the Monrovia City Hall.

She indicated that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and city authorities will lead the process of formulating the policy for city system in Liberia.

She explained that Cities Alliance has initiated a five-year program which will consider several initiatives to address issues such as housing and street vending.

Cities Alliance is a global partnership working with governments to improve the living conditions of people in their respective countries.

