Liberia: LNFS Craves More Support to Mitigate Fire Outbreaks

The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), has called for more capacity building training, empowerment and logistics to help mitigate fire outbreaks in Liberia.

According LNFS Deputy Director for Administration, Varmah I. Malik, the lack of operational materials has been "a very serious problem" that is hampering the bureau in tackling fire outbreaks across the country.

He named some equipment needed to fight fire as multi-purpose fire-fighting trucks, turntable ladder and foam compartment.

Malik made the statement Tuesday in an interview with a team of journalists in Monrovia.

He indicated that when there is a fire situation in any area the first person to move in is the fire fighter with the needed resources to respond to the incident.

"The construction of modern fire stations throughout the length and breadth of Liberia, fire fighting clothing, high risk disaster clothing and respiratory masks and vehicles are essential materials in fighting fire incidents in the country," Malik stated.

The LNFS was establish by an Act of the National Legislature in 1963 to safeguard life and property from the scourge of destructive fire outbreaks across the length and breadth of the country, as well as to promote efficient fire prevention services.