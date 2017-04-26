Liberia: Bong CSC Serves Over 6,730 Users in 1 Year

Bong County Service Center has recorded 6,731 service users in its first year of operations. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 makes it one year since the Bong CSC was opened.

Over the one year period, the Center generated more than L$6 million, according to a Ministry of Internal Affairs release.

Bong CSC Coordinator, Mr. Jefferson Gbaryan, puts the total figure at L$ 6,998,520.35 equivalent to US$69,431.97.

According to Mr. Gbaryan, birth certificate tops the number of services offered at the CSC with a total of 4,032 services.

Others include psychosocial services 1,437, business registration services 523 and vehicle registration services 211.

Deed registration services amounted to 106, Traditional Marriage services 60, while the CSC recorded 53 Letter of Administration, 48 School registration services, 40 Motorcycle registration, 36 Drivers' Licenses and 33 Western Marriage certificates, among others.

The County Service Center is a one-stop shop for the issuance of documentation services relating to certificates, permits and licenses.

Implementation of the Liberia Decentralization Support Program is being carried out by the Liberian Government with funding from the European Union, Swedish Government, USAID,UNMIL and UNDP.

Already, Government and partners have opened seven County Service Centers in Grand Bassa, Margibi, Nimba, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi and Grand Gedeh Counties.