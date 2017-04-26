25 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Legit Official Nudges Accountable Use of Local Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Calvin Brooks

The acting Chief of Party of the USAID-funded Local Empowerment for Government Inclusion and Transparency (LEGIT) project has stressed the need for accountability and transparency in the use of local and national resources.

Mr. George T. Forpoh stated that LEGIT is buttressing the Liberian Government's efforts to increase accountability and transparency for effective service delivery and the management of resources at the local and national levels.

Forpoh made the statement at the start of a three-day Solid Waste Management Learning Exchange for City Mayors and Development Superintendents held at the Monrovia City Hall Monday.

He explained that this can be achieved with LEGIT working and collaborating with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities in the various counties.

He pointed out that LEGIT is currently working in Gbarnga, Bong County, Ganta and Sanniquellie in Nimba County and Zwedru in Grand Gedeh County as a pilot project.

Mr. Forpoh emphasized the need for best practices through the emulation of experiences of the Monrovia City Corporation to improve working conditions in other cities in Liberia.

Liberia

Senate Probes Korkoyah's U.S. Citizenship

The Liberian Senate has mandated its committee on Autonomous Commission to investigate information that the Chairman of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.