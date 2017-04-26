Liberia: Legit Official Nudges Accountable Use of Local Resources

The acting Chief of Party of the USAID-funded Local Empowerment for Government Inclusion and Transparency (LEGIT) project has stressed the need for accountability and transparency in the use of local and national resources.

Mr. George T. Forpoh stated that LEGIT is buttressing the Liberian Government's efforts to increase accountability and transparency for effective service delivery and the management of resources at the local and national levels.

Forpoh made the statement at the start of a three-day Solid Waste Management Learning Exchange for City Mayors and Development Superintendents held at the Monrovia City Hall Monday.

He explained that this can be achieved with LEGIT working and collaborating with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities in the various counties.

He pointed out that LEGIT is currently working in Gbarnga, Bong County, Ganta and Sanniquellie in Nimba County and Zwedru in Grand Gedeh County as a pilot project.

Mr. Forpoh emphasized the need for best practices through the emulation of experiences of the Monrovia City Corporation to improve working conditions in other cities in Liberia.