Liberia: NGO Shares Global Youth Service Day With Nimba Orphans

Over 150 orphans of the House of Hope Orphanage in Ganta, Nimba County have had a different taste of the observance of Global Youth Services Day with a youth group Pursuit For Positive Action Youth Organization (PPAYO).

PPAYO, according to its Executive Director, is an auxiliary of the Global Youth Services, an organization involved solely in the promotion of young people globally.

Mr. Mac Nelson said the main aim of the organization is to encourage and work with orphans and other underprivileged children to make them understand the importance of rendering services to improve their various communities.

"Established in 2010, this organization seeks to work with young people, especially those underprivileged ones to promote their activities globally and connect them with others who share similar vision," Nelson added.

The day-long celebration of the Global Youth Services Day at the weekend was characterized by sharing of gifts and spreading of messages of volunteerism to the kids.

In remarks, the head of the House of Hope Orphanage, Mrs. Alice Jarkpah, lauded PPAYO for identifying with the kids, noting that that their gesture will go a long way in the lives of the kids.

She noted that the kids were "very happy to see themselves being loved and cherished by people they don't even know."