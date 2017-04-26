Liberia: 'Cbe Model Successful,' Monrovia City Mayor

The Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Clara Doe Mvogo, says the Community-Based Enterprise (CBE) model has been successful in the municipality.

She explained that the CBE model was established to collect garbage in various communities in Monrovia and its environs.

Mvogo noted that since its founding ten years ago, the CBE model has made a difference, despite several challenges such as some people refusing to pay for the collection of garbage.

The Monrovia Mayor made the assertion Monday at the start of a three-day Solid Waste Management Learning Exchange for City Mayors and Development Superintendents held at the Monrovia City Hall.

She pointed out that the CBE model was successful in communities affected by the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and hoped that other cities in the country will apply this model to collect garbage.

Mayor Mvogo emphasized that garbage collection is essential to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases within communities across the country.