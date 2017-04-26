25 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Cbe Model Successful,' Monrovia City Mayor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Calvin Brooks

The Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Clara Doe Mvogo, says the Community-Based Enterprise (CBE) model has been successful in the municipality.

She explained that the CBE model was established to collect garbage in various communities in Monrovia and its environs.

Mvogo noted that since its founding ten years ago, the CBE model has made a difference, despite several challenges such as some people refusing to pay for the collection of garbage.

The Monrovia Mayor made the assertion Monday at the start of a three-day Solid Waste Management Learning Exchange for City Mayors and Development Superintendents held at the Monrovia City Hall.

She pointed out that the CBE model was successful in communities affected by the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and hoped that other cities in the country will apply this model to collect garbage.

Mayor Mvogo emphasized that garbage collection is essential to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases within communities across the country.

Liberia

Senate Probes Korkoyah's U.S. Citizenship

The Liberian Senate has mandated its committee on Autonomous Commission to investigate information that the Chairman of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.