25 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Seven Die From 'Strange' Sickness in Sinoe

Seven persons Tuesday died from a strange sickness in Greenville, Sinoe County in Southeastern Liberia.

According to the Health Ministry spokesman, Sorbor George, five persons died at about 3:00 a.m., while two others died later in the day.

According to George, blood specimen from the deceased was sent to the Firestone Hospital in Harbel, Margibi County for testing to ascertain the cause of death.

George also disclosed that an emergency meeting of health officials has been called to discuss the strange deaths.

According to a local radio correspondent from Greenville, Sinoe County, the victims suffered from stomach pain before succumbing to death.

The reporter also said health authorities in the county have isolated all those who came into contact with the dead.

Liberia was in 2014 struck by the Ebola Virus Disease that claimed an estimated 4,500 lives in Liberia and more than 10,500 lives in the three hardest hit countries of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

