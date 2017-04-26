Cameroon: When Building Permit Is Abused

Holders of the permit often go contrary to the terms which sometimes lead to the destruction of the building by city council.

Building a house in the economic capital of Douala does not just require a land owner to get the permit, but also requires the person to respect the terms in the building permit. Though some go constructing without building permits, others have authentic building permit yet provokes the wrath of the city council by going contrary to it. The most important part of a permit is the type of house to be constructed. Some go in for a duplex, others for a simple house while some prefer storey building. All the characteristics of the type of house from the foundation to finishing is controlled. During such controls by the city council officials accompanied by men in uniform and municipal police, the evolution of the structure is closely followed and instructions given as per the characteristics of the house. During one of such controls in Bonaberi recently, a gigantic structure was sealed for violating the building permit.

According to one of the officials who preferred anonymity, the building permit shows the house has to be a two storey building but the owner was already constructing the 4th storey. The official said, the house is a danger to passers-by and neighbours because it might collapse since the foundation for a two- storey building cannot carry a four-storey building structure. Though some recent collapse of houses in Douala is mostly blamed on substandard materials, foundation of a two storey building will as well lead to a crumble if more than two storeys are constructed on it. However, most business people are aware of the consequences of adding more storeys on a building reason why they obtain building permit for less and construct more with the right foundation. In such cases, the city council's engineers re-evaluate the foundation as to whether the construction should be continued or not. In a case when the foundation is weak, the house is destroyed and when it can contain the building, the owner is fined and another building permit given.