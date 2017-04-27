Uganda: Police Close Hospital Private Pharmacy

Kagadi — Police in Kagadi District has closed a private-owned pharmacy operating in Kagadi Hospital and also impounded drugs amounting to more than Shs3 million.

It is alleged that some hospital staff formed an association and established a private pharmacy with an aim of making an extra income.

Police led by Mr Julius Jingo, the officer in charge of Kagadi Police Station, on Tuesday stormed the pharmacy in an operation to crackdown illegally established private pharmacies within government hospital premises in Kagadi Town.

According to Mr Jingo, police were tipped off by the district deputy chief administrative, who expressed concern over the continued operation of the facility.

Impounded drugs

"The impounded drugs are at Kagadi police pending investigations on the procedures used in establishing the pharmacy... ," Mr Jingo said.

However, amid the heavy deployment at the government hospital, there was an exchange between the private clinic operators and police, as the former accused police of mounting the operation without notifying them about the issue.

However, when contacted the Kagadi Hospital medical superintendent, who doubles as the district health officer, Dr James Olowo, referred us to the chairperson of the staff Sacco, Mr Raymond Tumusiime, who declined to comment on the matter.

According to the district administration officials, it's illegal to operate a private clinic in a government hospital.

Issue

In the past years, authorities have been closing clinics and pharmacies owned or operated by medical workers serving in government or public hospitals in a move intended to curb drug theft.

It is alleged that some medical workers steal drugs from public hospitals and take them to their clinics and pharmacies where they sell them expensively.