Uganda: Gulu Earmarks Shs120 Million for Tree Planting

Gulu — Three agro-forestry farmers' groups in Gulu District are set to receive at least Shs122m under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund phase three (NUSAF3).

The move is aimed at conserving the environment that is currently under degradation.

Farmers' groups from the sub-counties of Awach, Bungatira and Pece Division in Gulu Municipality are set to benefit from the project.

Mr Vincent Davincy, the chairperson of Paminmel Tree Planting Sub Project in Paminmel village, Bungatira Sub-county, said the group will plant indigenous tree species and fruits such as avocado and mangoes on 18-acre piece of land.

The group operates at the Oyitino Dam watershed, which dried up due to the prolonged drought in the sub-region.

Paminmel Tree Planting Sub Project will receive Shs53.9m under NUSAF3 to fund its tree planting project.

Mr Davincy noted that climate change has become a harsh reality for local farmers in his area, adding that they want to plant trees in order to mitigate the current prolonged drought.

Another tree farmer, Mr Jimmy Otong, who lives near Melo stream, that empties its water into Oyitino dam, said for the first time in more than two decades, the stream has dried up.

Mr Otong, who planted two acres of cassava in the previous planting season, noted that majority of the farmers are likely to get poor harvests this season.

He said crops such as groundnuts, maize and beans that were planted in the first season, have failed due to prolonged drought.

Government has allocated more than Shs52 billion to fund sub-projects in the seven districts of the Acholi sub-region under NUSAF3. Other projects that will be funded under NUSAF are Livelihood Investment Support (LIS) and Labour Intensive Public Works component.