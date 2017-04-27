Uganda: Clerk of Course Buzabo Wants Drivers to Embrace FMU Rally Exam

Kampala — Cedric Buzabo has rally experience stretching almost 15 years. That has brought him several National Rally Championship (NRC) crowns as a co-driver.

Perhaps the biggest of those came in 2003 as he aided Moses Lumala's ascent to his maiden NRC title, ending Charlie Lubega then-three-year stranglehold.

As clerk of course (COC) for the third round of this year's NRC, Buzabo is charged with a lot more than designing the route that could earn of the competitors an early edge in the title race.

Buzabo has offered a sneek-peak into what he has delivered for this weekend's Federation of Motorsport Clubs (FMU) Rally set for the district of Kayunga.

"It is going to be a challenging event because we have a lot of turns and no long stretches. Those who stay calm will earn an edge," Buzabo said.

"We have included a flying finish near the main road to prevent spectators from walking long distances and improving safety," he added.

The FMU rally is 340.42km long. Of this 135.7km is transport while 172.59km will competitive spread over 13 sections.

After Saturday's Day One at Busiika Motorsports Arena where drivers will do one run on the double circuit, the event will be concentrated in the areas of Bbaale, Kitibwa and Kitwe.

Three-time national champion Ronald Ssebuguzi will hit the road in his Mitsubishi Evo. X with Duncan Mubiru, driving a similar car, in pursuit.

The latter is the NRC standings leader with 160 after clinching the Gorilla in the Mist Rally held in Kabale.

Ssebuguzi is 150 while Omar Mayanja has 100 points after winning the season opener in Mbarara. This could be a critical moment in the seven-event calendar.

It gives a chance for local drivers to master the route as this is the same itinerary FMU plan to use for the Pearl of Uganda Rally - part of the Africa Rally Championship series - in June.

NRC championship

Duncan Mubiru (Evo X) 160 pts

Ronald Ssebuguzi (Evo X) 150

Omar Mayanja (Evo) 100