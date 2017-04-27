Uganda: Tumwesigye Joins Okello On List of UPL Whiz Kids

Kampala — If ours was a rewarding league, the contender of the 'revelation of the season' at the awards dinner would be a tug of war between KCCA's Allan Okello and Vipers' Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye.

Wait, Tumwesigye, a senior four candidate at Kitende, has just announced his arrival on the big stage but there is little doubt that he and Okello are headed for the same blistering career path.

Thrown in at the deep end of a nerve-wracking league title shaping affair between KCCA and Vipers at Lugogo on Tuesday, Tumwesigye, incredibly orchestrated attacks that led to KCCA's first loss at Phillip Omondi this season - partnering with Deus Bukenya, Keziron Kizito and Moses Waisswa to ground the hosts' midfield.

His twists and turns through the middle, eagle-eyed passes, close ball control and a jaw-dropping 'elastico' on defender Paul Musamali down the left flank left many neutrals nodding in approval, especially on the day his 'rival' Okello sat out the game due to exams obligations.

Interestingly, Tumwesigye's gradual rise to the top through the Copa Coca-Cola schools tourney and the Fufa Under-17 league has been premised on a burgeoning rivalry with Okello which is soon extending to the top flight league.

"We trusted him in his God-given ability so much that we dropped experienced Mike Sserumaga, Brian Nkuubi and Ibrahim Kayiwa that many expected we would start in such a big match. He would have played many games this season but he is still busy with his academics," Vipers' deputy coach Edward Golola, who has handled Tumwesigye at club and school level, reveals.

Like Shaban Muhammad (Onduparaka), Okello, Nurdin Bunjo (Proline), Shafiq Kagimu (URA) and Joshua Okiror (Proline), Tumwesigye faces the daunting challenge of consistency.