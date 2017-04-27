Uganda: Mbidde Demands Focus On Issues Ahead of Polls

Kampala — He stoked the flames by referring to former Fufa president Lawrence Mulindwa, as a "football leper." Now Dennis Mbidde is urging the football fraternity to focus on developmental issues ahead of what should be a tense election season.

Mbidde, also the 3rd vice president of Fufa, made the remarks at a press briefing called yesterday at Bay Lounge, Lugogo to cool the flames in what was turning into a personal exchange with Mulindwa.

The latter had responded to Mbidde over the weekend by vowing to return to the post he willingly left in 2013 if he faced continued provocation.

"Let's not focus on individuals because everyone has contributed to football in one way or another," Mbidde urged. "I ask for forgiveness from all that I have wronged and forgive all those that have wronged me," Mbidde added before explaining his earlier remarks.

"We forced change as Save Our a Soccer (a football pressure group). It included me, Aldrine Nsubuga and Fred Muwema but I hear people claim Mulindwa is the saviour of football.

'Mulindwa's Afcon promise'

"When we came football was full of match fixing, arrow boys (bribery of referees). No one wanted to watch games and sponsors were leaving," Mbidde stated and claimed their pressure group returned sanity to football and ushered in Mulindwa "who did not achieve his targets.

"Mulindwa promised to lead the national team back to Afcon but failed thrice yet it is something we managed in only on our first attempt.

"Traditional giants are now revived. KCCA has reached the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup while Villa and Express are also performing well.

"This was not the case previously as both Villa and Express were almost relegated during Mulindwa's tenure," he added.

Mbidde then revealed he will not be seeking another term as Fufa vice president in charge of the topflight league, a position he has held since October 2014 and declined to back any candidate ahead of the election.

"I have no interest in this election. If I had become president of Uganda Olympic Committee, which I will be sometime soon, I wouldn't be here," Mbidde, currently chairman Falcons Basketball Club, said.