Uganda: In National Budget Allocations, We Look At How They Benefit All Sectors

opinion

As we move towards parliamentary approval of the 2017/2018 national budget, the debate has been around sector re-allocations. For example, re-allocating funds from Works and Transport and Energy and Mineral Development sectors, which are expected to take Shs4,867b and Shs2,999b from the Shs22,435b national budget (excluding debt rollover) in 2017/2018 respectively to Agriculture, Education and Health sectors, which have been allocated Shs846b, Shs2,370b and Shs1,285b respectively.

My take is that the debate ought to evolve to look at spending spillovers across sectors, budget releases and efficiency of government spending as opposed to merely fronting the funds re-allocation argument.

Typically, the national budget is a document that signals government policy and strategic spending priorities. Indeed, in 2017/2018, government is signaling further prioritisation of infrastructure investments as works, transport, energy and mineral development sectors are expected to take 35.1 per cent of the national budget (excluding debt rollover).

However, quite often no sector works in isolation of the other to the extent that spending on aforementioned sectors has implications on performance (productivity) in other sectors, for example, education, health and agriculture.

Even then, it is not surprising that stakeholders are advocating for government to raise financing for agriculture from Shs846b to Shs1trillion. Perhaps what the budget office ought to highlight beyond allocations are the spillovers from the works, transport and energy and mineral development to other sectors of economy.

Indeed, the colossal allocations to infrastructure investments have been on grounds of reducing our infrastructural deficit with the rationale of enhancing competitiveness.

Competitiveness is not entirely about having expressways, high speed railways (for example Standard Gauge Railway, SGR) or even high energy supplies rather it is partly about linking infrastructural development to the economy's productive areas. This implies that infrastructural financing should define the linkages to the economy's productive sectors.

In that regard, estimations of, say, how much agriculture or education or even tourism productivity or output would change given allocations to, say, works and transport could be paramount. In doing so, not only would government have allocated funds to infrastructure investment, but equally estimated by how much other sectors would gain from that.

Such a budgetary framework could potentially partly offset clamours for increased direct government financing to other sectors in the midst of the high appetite for infrastructure investment.

However, calmness among stakeholders in other sectors can only be propagated with national budget credibility.

Unfortunately funds releases to infrastructure investment have never past the 78 per cent of the sector allocations. For example, over the period 2008/2009 to 2010/2011, releases as a fraction of sector budget allocations averaged 62.5 per cent and 67.7 per cent for energy, mineral development, works and transport sectors respectively.

While improvements have been registered in the works and transport sector, which witnessed budget allocation increasing to 78.4 per cent over 2011/2012 to 2015/2016, the energy and mineral development sector had reduction to 50.6 per cent over the same period.

The inability to match funds releases to infrastructural budgetary allocations, delays and distorts spillover effects on other sectors.

Finally, from 2010/2011 to date, our economy has witnessed massive infrastructure investment. However, this is hinged on the quality of public investment especially so as such massive infrastructure investment is a once in lifetime moment for example Karuma hydroelectric dam cannot be constructed every year or every five years or even every 10 years neither can SGR.

However, infrastructure longevity depends on the quality of infrastructure. Poor quality infrastructure could imply that such investments are short-lived and perhaps leading to persistence of infrastructure investments thereby delaying the release of substantial resources to other sectors.

The increased interest payments, whose share of the total national budget now overshadows allocations to agriculture, education and health, implies that infrastructure investments should have a long life span and can induce productivity improvements. Otherwise we are likely to suffer a double tragedy of increased interest payments suffocating funds allocations to other sectors alongside poor quality infrastructure.

As earlier mentioned, therefore budget allocation debate should emphasise looking at the sectors not in isolation of others otherwise it all runs down as idle talk.

Dr Okumu is lecturer at School of Economics, Makerere University.