Uganda: Banyakigezi Global Chapter Splits

Kabale — The former commissioner for Planning in the Ministry of Health, Dr Francis Runumi, who was last year elected president of the International Community of Banyakigezi (ICOB) Uganda chapter, has resigned.

Dr Runumi alleged that the past leadership headed by Dr Peter Ngategize has refused to hand over office to the newly elected members.

He confirmed his resignation in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor on Monday saying that nine of the 12 executive members of the ICOB Uganda Chapter have also resigned.

Dr Runumi revealed that they decided to form a parallel community organisation dubbed Kigezi Development Forum in order to serve the economic development interests of Kigezi sub-region.

"We were elected on December 30 last year but up to now, the past leadership led by Dr Peter Ngategize has refused to hand over office to us for reasons well known to them. We have decided to resign our elected positions and form our own organisation in order to implement our manifesto... ," he said.

He noted that they will focus on empowering people to attain savings and investment skills, mindset changing, promoting tourism and the rich culture of Banyakigezi.

However, when contacted about the allegations, Dr Ngategize said he had prepared to hand over but two ICOB members petitioned Prof Tumusiime Mutebile, the patron of the chapter, and also threatened to sue on claims that the election of the new members was conducted in contrast to their constitution.

"Because these people protested the election of new office leaders, I had to wait for the resolution of the matter before I hand over office and the process of resolving the matter is still going on. So it's not true that I refused to hand over," he said.

Appeal

Dr Ngategize revealed that his team is organising a meeting with the ICOB Uganda chapter board members to discuss the matter and forge a way forward.

"I heard that Dr Runumi and his team have started their own organisation, that is their right. I want to appeal to the members of ICOB Uganda Chapter to remain united and the weakness that could have brought problems during the last year's annual general meeting are being solved," he said.

Mr Fidel Kanyamunyu, the Kisoro District representative, who also resigned said the chapter was being personalised by members who refused to concede defeat. "Dr Peter Ngategize contested for the top leadership of COB Uganda Chapter against Dr Runumi but after realising that Dr Runumi had overwhelming support, Dr Ngategize pulled out of the race..," Mr Kanyamunyu said.

ICOB was formed in 2004 and has chapters in the USA, United Kingdom, Canada and Uganda.

Its mission is to promote the culture and socio-economic development of Banyakigezi in Uganda and in the Diaspora.

Petition

