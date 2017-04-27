Rwanda: Local Models Set for International Fashion Festival in Guinea

Preparations are in high gear as Rwanda's top models get ready for the forthcoming 'Festival International De La Mode Guinéenne' (FIMOG)

Over eight models were selected to take part in the prestigious fashion show, which will take place in Guinea early next month.

The third edition of the Guinean international festival is scheduled for May 7-13 in Conakry, Guinea's capital, and will bring together 100 fashion designers and models from 15 African countries.

The models are Idrissa Shema Ryabasinga, Jay Väino, Cissy Ngamije, Sandrine Mucyo, Jean de Dieu Ntabanganyimana (also known as Jay Rwanda), Jean Fidèle Ganza Irihose, Gabey Ganza, Eric Louis Sekamana, and Franco Kabano, the president of Rwanda Fashion Models Union.

The event is being organised by Stylist Bah Alpha Oumar Ly, a fashion designer and Director 'Maison Alpha O Fashion' in collaboration with Guinea's Ministry of Culture. The aim is to inspire young people to be able to live off their art and create their own jobs.

Representatives of the Rwanda Fashion Models Union say that the FIMOG festival is a great opportunity for Rwandan models to get exposure and offers them a chance to establish a large network on international level.