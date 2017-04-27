Rwanda: Auddy Kelly Takes a Break From Music

Afro-pop and R&b singer Auddy Kelly has announced that he is taking a break from music.

The 26-year-old took to his Facebook account on Tuesday to inform his fans about the development, but urged them to continue supporting him as well as the music industry. Fans were shocked to learn about his surprise announcement with one follower asking the Ndakwitegereza singer: "But are you coming back??", while others wished the singer the best of luck in his future endeavours.

The singer, real name is Audace Munyangango, has been struggling for years to break through the country's growing music industry with little success.

Auddy said his latest single Iyo Ngukeneye, a collabo with singer Jody Phibi, is his last song until he decides to return.

He is now working on the video of the song, which was released this month.

Auddy revealed that during his time off, he hopes to accomplish some "short-term goals," which he prefers not to disclose at the moment.

The Afro-pop singer started his singing career at the age of 18, recording a song with Pastor P, Igitanganza, under Anointed Six group which paved the way for his musical journey.

He has since recorded other songs, incorporating Rwandan cultural beats with modern beats.

Some of his songs include Izo nzozi, his first song, Ubyumve, Usa neza and Ndakwitegereza, a song that introduced him to fame, among many others.

He has worked with several local artistes, including Kitoko and Jody.