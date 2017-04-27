26 April 2017

Nigeria: Army Chief Buratai Bestowed With Brazilian Highest Military Honour

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, was on April 25 conferred with the Brazilian Military Order of Merit Award, at Brasilia, Brazil.

The Brazilian Military Order of Merit Award, which is the highest military honour, is awarded to those military officers that have distinguished themselves in various military endeavours. Mr. Buratai is one of the few foreign dignitaries to be so honoured with such an award by the country.

The prestigious award and its presentation to the Nigerian general, was based on the approval of President Michel Temer, on the recommendation of the Brazilian Army Commander, Eduardo Villas Boas, a general.

According to citation at the occasion, the award was in recognition of his exemplary and world's recognised leadership qualities and the Nigerian Army's effort in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

In his vote of thanks at the occasion, the visibly elated Chief of Army Staff, Mr. Buratai, expressed appreciation for the honour, which he described as not only to him personally, but to the entire officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and indeed, Nigeria.

According to him, "I had never imagined that I was going to be given such recognition when I was planning to visit the Brazilian Army. It is no doubt a great honour to me, the Nigerian Army and the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be bestowed with the Brazilian Military Order of Merit which is the highest and most prestigious award in the Brazilian Army".

He went further to state that the award was a clear manifestation of the long-standing relationship between Brazil and Nigeria, which also portrays the recognition of Nigerian Army's effort in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria. He thanked the Government and the people of Brazil, as well as the Commander of Brazilian Army and his staff for finding him worthy of such award and recognition and for the hospitality accorded him and his entourage.

He further expressed hope that his visit would serve as the needed fulcrum for more strengthened relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Brazilian Army.

