Ghana: Artist of the Year So Far

So we decided to audit every entertainer's showbiz account in order to determine the most outstanding act for the first quarter of the year.

We know the criteria for this are relative. Not all of us value the same things in an act. It is fair to say that not everyone fathomed which criteria were used to award Joe Mettle as Artiste of the Year. At least we tried to get the opinions of some ordinary music lovers, the expert analysis of several entertainment industry analysts as well as the raw facts and figures behind the music, the performances, and the achievements.

So who is Ghana's most outstanding act of 2017 thus far?

If you said Ebony Reigns, then you will probably be content to know she is our sole nominee for Exhibitionist of the First Quarter. She gave us more booty than the Playboy mansion these past few months, but sadly this award scheme takes into consideration more serious benchmarks than that.

Kofi Kinaata dropped a video for 'Confession' and was singlehandedly responsible for generating at least 15% of Ghana's noise pollution in the season under review. EL released a few songs too, including a HipHop joint 'Mind Your Business', along with Medikal, which is already in contention for HipHop song of the Year.

Other honourable mentions include Sarkodie who released his 'Gboza'- a song which has not entirely moved heaven and earth.

Do we hear Joe Mettle, anyone? Well, the artiste of the year eerrm- won Artiste of the Year, released his new victory-themed single that is already breaking several gospel charts across the country, shared a stage with Todd Dulaney at Harvest Praise '17 and represented Ghana at this year's Stellar Awards.

But not even he could match dancehall icon Shatta Wale, who went on to record 37 songs within the first quarter alone. Thirty-freaking-seven!! Wale had at least six hits and the hardworking artiste also outdoored music videos for Ayoo, Hosanna, Taking Over and Umbrella. The self-proclaimed dancehall king also is on record to have played to sold out crowds in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Sunyani all within the first quarter!

To impress you, we have tried to collate the Top 5 Artists available information on the impact, popularity discography and appearance at major events statistics to prove why Shatta Wale stands heads and shoulders above the rest- at least for now.

5. E. L Songs (5) - Shape of your heart (Afrobeat RMX) Mind your business ft Medikal Explain ELien Anthem Agbo

Music Videos (1) - Agbo

Performances February Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena, National Theatre

April - VGMA Night, AICC VGMA Celebration Jam, Takoradi

4. Bisa K'Dei

Songs (2) - Apae Feeling ft Rekaado Banks

Music Video (1) - Apae

Performances -

February - Europe Tour (Stage 48 - New York, Villa Lounge - Dallas, The Lounge - Philadelphia, Bakadi Lounge - Charlotte)

March - Ghana at 60 Independence Celebration, Meridian Grand - London Ghana @60 Unity Concert, National Event Venue, Toronto

April Rhythms On the Runway, Banquet Hall - State House, Osu EIB Highlife Concert, Kwahu Adonko Bitters (Aseda Bash), Kumasi Sports Stadium

3. Sarkodie

Songs (4) - Just in case ft Masterkraft Pain Killer ft Runtown Shout Gboza

Music Video (2) - Pain Killer ft Runtown Gboza

Performances -

April Rhythms on the Runway, Banquet Hall - State House, Osu VGMA Night, AICC VGMA Celebration Jam, Takoradi Sarkodie Live in Dublin, Club3Zero

2. Stonebwoy

Songs (4) - One thing ft Damaris Migrane Enku Lenu Come from Far (Wogb3 J3k3)

Music Video (4) - One thing ft Damaris Migrane Enku Lenu Come from Far (Wogb3 J3k3)

Performances -

March - Ghana Independence Celebration, OSLO Norway UMAT Artist Night - Tarkwa GIMPA Artist Night

April - VGMA Awards Night, VGMA Celebration Jam; Takoradi, Wa Easter Jamz Splash, WA Sports Stadium Alomo Easter Jam, Sunyani, Kasapa Kwahu Karnival

1. Shatta Wale

Songs (37) - Top 6 Hossana ft Burna Boy Ayoo Taking Over ft Joint 77, Addi Self, Captan My Guy Umbrella Aplanke

Music Video (4) - Hossana ft Burna Boy Ayoo Taking Over ft Joint 77, Addi Self, Captan Umbrella

Performances -

February - Shatta Wale Live in Cape Coast

March - Yfm Area Codes, Trade Fair, LA Pent Hall Week, Legon Adonko Bitters S3p3 Woho Nite (Sunyani) Bani Hall Week (by Busy Internet), Legon

April - Adonko Bitters; Aseda Bash (Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi)