Nigeria: Unicef Delivers 850,000 Doses of Meningitis Vaccines to Sokoto Govt

Sokoto — The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said it has delivered 850,000 doses of meningitis vaccines to the Sokoto State government in a bid to tackle the outbreak of the disease in the state.

It also stated that at least 130 people lost their lives as a result of the outbreak of the scourge in the state.

The Chief, UNICEF Sokoto Zonal Office, Mr. Mohammad Mohiuddin, disclosed this on Wednesday, at a sensitisation meeting with Muslim and Christian leaders, traditional rulers and education stakeholders in Sokoto.

He said the last batch of the vaccines were brought from Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday and donated to the state, adding that UNICEF had provided N17 million in cash for logistics and social mobilisation activities.

More to come...