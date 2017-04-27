26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ghana: CNN's Richard Quest Flees From the Nigeria Vs Ghana Jollof Rice War

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bamas Victoria

English journalist and CNN International anchor and reporter, Richard Quest is in Nigeria for filming around Lagos.

The 'Quest Means Business' anchor has said that he is " Busy filming around Lagos "and that he will be "tweeting my early thoughts on being back in Nigeria after 10 years away."

Busy filming around Lagos today. I'll be tweeting my early thoughts on being back in Nigeria after 10 years away... #RichardQuestinNigeria pic.twitter.com/os18gVa112

- Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 25, 2017

Quest who as at 24th of April 2017 was in Nigeria tweeted that Nigerian jollof rice is delicious, however he clarified that " I ain't getting involved in the #jollofwar"

Jollof Rice. Delicious. Ghana or Nigeria? Which is best? I ain't getting involved in the #jollofwar #richardquestinnigeria

- Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 26, 2017

There has been a long standing battle on Twitterville between Nigerians and Ghanaians on which country has the best jollof rice and its country of origin.

What is your take on the jollof rice war?

Ghana

Artist of the Year So Far

So we decided to audit every entertainer's showbiz account in order to determine the most outstanding act for the first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.