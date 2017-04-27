Rwanda: Rwemalika Named to Key International Olympic Committee Commission

Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSR) first vice president, Felicite Rwemalika, has been appointed as an executive member on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Sport and Active Society Commission.

The 58-year-old was appointed to the position on Tuesday by IOC President Thomas Bach when he announced the IOC commissions for 2017.

The appointment comes after Rwemalika, also a member of the football federation's executive committee, was recognised with the prestigious IOC Women and Sport Award for Africa in Lausanne, Switzerland for her effort in promoting women football in Rwanda for the past 17 years.

The Sport and Active Society Commission (formerly the Sport for All Commission) advises the IOC Session, the IOC Executive Board and the IOC President on all the activities of the Olympic Movement that are related to using sport to improve physical activity in the population, giving access to sport as a right for all, and on engaging in sports activities with a special focus on youth.

Other responsibilities of the commission are giving input on relevant activities related to the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020, specifically related to promoting an active lifestyle in society, with a focus on the youth.

Rwemalika founded the Association of Kigali Women in Sports (AKWOS), and since 2001 she has travelled across the country promoting football as a tool to empower girls and the young generation.

Last month, she was overwhelmingly voted as the first vice president of RNOSC polling 43 out of 45 votes cast. She deputises Valens Munyabagisha.