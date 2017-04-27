Rwanda: Bralirwa Remembers Staff Killed During Genocide

Bralirwa has paid tribute to 32 staff who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The company staff, agents and family members of the victims also visited Ntarama Memorial site in Bugesera District, where they laid wreaths on mass graves as they remembered and paid homage to their fallen colleagues on Tuesday.

While speaking at the event that was part of the firm's commemoration activities, Egide Nkuranga, the Ibuka vice-president, said it is important for all Rwandans to always remember those that lost their lives during the Genocide and comfort the survivors.

"What happened is a crime against humanity; therefore, it's a responsibility for all of us to remember the innocent people who lost their lives," the Bralirwa managing director Victor Madiela, pointed out.

He pledged Bralirwa's support to foster peace building initiatives, including fighting divisionism and discrimination, to ensure total healing.

"Everybody was created to live, not to be killed," he said, adding that Bralirwa would continue "doing their best" to support relatives of the victims.

Jacques Niyongabo, the Kicukiro District corporate services division manager, said commemoration activities are essential to strengthen the fight against genocide ideology.

"The perpetrators are still 'out there' and so, we have to continue the fight against Genocide ideology, denial and trivialisation of the Genocide," Niyongabo said.

Dominique Twahirwa, a survivor whose father, a former Bralirwa worker, was killed during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, thanked the firm for supporting the family particularly helping the children to get an education.

"I have already completed my studies, thanks to support from Bralirwa," Twahirwa said.