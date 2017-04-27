Rwanda Stock Exchange Records Rwf63.6 Million in Turnover

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) recorded a total turnover of 63.6 million yesterday, the daily market report indicates.

The bond market registered close to Rwf21 million in turnover from Rwf20 million worth of the FXD4/2015/3-year bond transacted in one deal. The bond that expires on 23/11/2018 traded at Rwf104.9, up from Rwf102.5 previously.

On the equity market, Crystal Telecom realised a total turnover of over Rwf43.5 million from 483,900 shares traded in five deals, according to the report.

The counter closed at Rwf90. Beverages firm, Bralirwa, closed at Rwf136, unchanged from Wednesday and recorded a total turnover of Rwf81,600 from 600 shares traded in one deal.

Both Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index were unchanged to close at 123.22 and 127.64 points, respectively.

The other equities counters closed as follows: I&M Bank Rwf110; Bank of Kigali at Rwf244; Equity Bank Rwf334; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.